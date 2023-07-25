PCB announces Pakistan women’s cricket squad for Asian Games

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that the women’s squad for the Asian Games, which will be held in China’s Hangzhou, will include new faces such as Anoosha Nasir and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who have impressed in the ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup and the Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup.

Diana Baig has also returned to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury sustained in an ODI against Australia earlier this year.

Pakistan’s captain Nida Dar is excited about the upcoming women’s tournament and expressing her pride in being part of Pakistan women’s cricket at the Asian Games, she said: “The Asian Games have witnessed some extraordinary moments for Pakistan women’s cricket, and it’s an immense privilege to be part of that history.”

Dar added that she is confident, as a captain, in the abilities of her teammates, both the experienced ones and the exciting young talents. “Together, we aim to create more unforgettable memories and clinch that third consecutive Gold.”

Squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani