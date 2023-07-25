Banks to remain closed for three days on Ashura

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced two days of bank holiday on account of Ashura.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 28th to 29th July 2023 (Friday to Saturday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 A.H),” a notification issued by the central bank stated, which will be followed by a Sunday when the banks remain closed.

On July 28 and 29, the country will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

The federal government has declared public holidays for Muharram 9 and 10.

The Sindh government has also prohibited pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 as part of a series of measures taken under Section 144 of the CrPC to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

Furthermore, the federal government has authorized the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during Muharram.