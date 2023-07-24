US hails Pakistan Army’s role in anti-terror war

Commander United States (US) CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and lauded Pakistan Army’s successes in the fight against terrorism. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received on Monday said. Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region. The meeting comes as both nations – Pakistan and US – called on war-torn Afghanistan to ensure that its soil isn’t used as a safe haven by terrorists. The United States had last week reiterated that the Afghan Taliban must ensure that their country isn’t used for terror attacks as Pakistan blames the neighbouring nation for harbouring hardliners Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “Taliban has the responsibility to prevent […] Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing.