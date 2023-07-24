ECP orders PTI chief’s arrest in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an order to the Islamabad police chief to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case and produce him before the electoral body today (Tuesday) at 10am, a private TV channel reported.

According to the warrant issued to the Islamabad inspector general of police for execution and received by Rai Muhammad Ali Advocate on behalf of Imran at Bani Gala, “Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, R/o (Bani Gala, Mora Nor Islamabad & House No2, Zaman Park Lahore) is required in the contempt of the commission’s proceedings initiated in terms of Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017.

“The said person failed to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan despite service of notices as well as bailable arrest warrants of arrest dated Jan 16, 2023 and March 2, 2023.” It stated, “The commission in exercise of powers vested in it under Section 4(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 and other enabling provisions of act and rules has issued non-bailable warrant of arrest of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. “This warrant authorises you (Islamabad IGP) to arrest said Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and bring him before the Election Commission of Pakistan on 25th day of July, 2023 at 10am.”

After the news of the warrant spread, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Secretary Rauf Hassan, and Babar Awan reached Bani Gala. According to reports, the permission to arrest the former premier came from the Ministry of Interior, following which, the police could arrest him.

The case was related to the alleged use of foul language against the electoral chief by various leaders of the former ruling party. On July 11, a four-member ECP bench, headed by member Nisar Durrani, had ordered the release of a warrant for Imran’s arrest after he failed to appear before the commission. Last year, the ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief as well as party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using “intemperate language” and passing “contemptuous remarks” against the chief election commissioner and the electoral body.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels before it to explain their position. However, they challenged the ECP’s contempt proceedings before various courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017, which was the statutory provision regarding the commission’s power to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution.