PepsiCo Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan inaugurate coastal clean-up project

PepsiCo Pakistan has launched a Coastal Clean-up Project in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan at the Karachi Fish Harbour. This project is a part of PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda that encompasses various environmental and sustainability initiatives to do good for people and the planet. It is based on a scoping study conducted by WWF-Pakistan for waste quantification and characterization of coastal sites in Karachi to identify the interventions which will be implemented as part of this project.

The overarching goal of the Coastal Clean-up Project is to collect and control the dispersal of plastic waste through a comprehensive coastal clean-up activation. In addition, the activation will also generate awareness among the local community and relevant stakeholders about recycling and proper waste disposal.

PepsiCo associates were joined by WWF-Pakistan team members as well as relevant stakeholders from key government organisations including Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Oceanography, Marine Fisheries Department, Sindh Fisheries, Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, and the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum. The event also marks the formal inauguration of a litter boom installation, which is a floating barrier designed to tactically prevent litter from continuing to float into water sources.

Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan, while inaugurating the event said, “Our oceans are burdened with waste which is impacting the health of our marine ecosystems. Addressing coastal littering, caused largely by human activity and movement, is paramount if we are to conserve nature.”

During the session, Basit Pirzada, Senior Manager Public Policy, Government Affairs and Sustainability at PepsiCo Pakistan, highlighted the need for plastic collection and recycling. He further shared PepsiCo Pakistan’s extensive work on advancing the circular economy of plastics with stakeholder alignment, including various government offices including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Government of Pakistan.

Basit Pirzada added, “PepsiCo is committed to tackling plastics collection, recycling, and the circular economy of plastics. Our PepsiCo Positive (pep+) agenda is focused on creating a world in which plastic never has to become waste. We are further galvanizing our efforts by empowering stakeholders such as WWF-Pakistan to implement transformational technologies to address immediate issues and create awareness for long-term impact and meaningful on-ground change. In addition, we are leveraging the power of our brands to mainstream public awareness about issues of proper waste disposal and recycling to support the safety of our riverine, coastal, and marine habitats.”

While concluding the event, Nazifa Butt, Head Climate & Energy Program, WWF-Pakistan, emphasised on the need of such projects by stating, ” There is an urgent need for activities and clean-up projects that enhance public awareness of managing debris along our coastline. Through corporate engagement, we can expedite the deployment of locally manufactured technologies to address the issue of plastics in our oceans and rivers, while also supporting broader policies focused on waste management and plastics reduction.”