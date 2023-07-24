IMARAT and Graana.com join hands with HBFC for affordable housing

IMARAT and Graana.com have joined forces with House Building Finance Company (HBFC) to bring affordable housing options to the people of Pakistan. This partnership aims to help countless Pakistanis achieve their dream of owning a home through Easy Monthly Installments (EMI), making it easier for families across the country to have a place to call their own. Housing affordability has been a long-standing challenge in Pakistan, and this new alliance is set to change the game by making homeownership more accessible. Graana.com and IMARAT, both well-known leaders in the real estate industry, will combine their expertise to offer a wide range of projects that cater to the needs and preferences of aspiring homeowners. “We are thrilled to begin this transformative journey with IMARAT and HBFC. Our goal is to redefine affordable housing by offering flexible EMI options that suit our valued customers’ financial capabilities,” said Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group. “With IMARAT’s exceptional projects and HBFC’s financial expertise, we are confident in making homeownership a seamless and joyful experience for everyone.” Graana.com’s group director, Farhan Javed said, “Our ultimate ambition is to extend the benefits of this initiative to every ordinary individual in Pakistan. We are committed to empowering every aspiring homeowner, as their success is our achievement”.