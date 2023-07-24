BankIslami and IBA Karachi join hands to empower youth with digital certification

In a progressive move towards youth empowerment and fostering economic growth, BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank with an AA- rating, announced its strategic partnership with the esteemed Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi to introduce a groundbreaking digital certification program. Spearheaded by BankIslami’s President & CEO, Syed Amir Ali, this program aims to educate and empower young individuals with essential technical skills, enabling them to contribute to the betterment of their families & society, at the same time bringing in the much needed foreign exchange in the country.

The comprehensive digital certification program is fully funded by BankIslami in collaboration with the academic expertise of IBA Karachi, demonstrating the bank’s unwavering dedication to investing in the development of Pakistan’s future leaders. The successful students will have the exceptional opportunity to work on foreign projects that will contribute to Pakistan’s international trade and economic growth. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between BankIslami and IBA Karachi took place on Friday, underscoring the commitment of both organizations towards promoting inclusive education in Pakistan.

Speaking about this collaboration, Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO of BankIslami, shared, “BankIslami recognizes the critical importance of equipping the youth with the necessary skills to succeed in the digital age. Through our partnership with IBA Karachi, we are providing a platform for young individuals to not only acquire technical expertise but also develop a mindset that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to foster economic growth and promote technological advancements in Pakistan.”

The Executive Director at IBA Karachi, Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “IBA is proud to partner with BankIslami in this transformative initiative. By leveraging our expertise in business and technology education, we aim to empower the youth of Pakistan with cutting-edge skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth. Together, we will equip the youth with the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

The collaboration between BankIslami and IBA Karachi promises to deliver a comprehensive training curriculum in various digital domains. This program places a strong emphasis on practical skills, ensuring that participants acquire the knowledge and expertise required to meet the dynamic demands of the evolving job market. Digital certifications earned through this initiative will significantly enhance the employability and entrepreneurial potential of the participants.