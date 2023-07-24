Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collapse

A day after at least 33 people died when a building collapsed in Cameroon’s business hub Douala, neighbours recalled Monday the structure’s “failings” and “cracks”, fearing more bodies lie under the ruins. The four-storey block of flats collapsed onto another residential building in the north of the city overnight Saturday to Sunday. One of the worst such tragedies in the country’s history, it left 33 people dead and 21 injured, five in critical condition, a senior fire officer and the regional governor told AFP on Monday, warning that the toll could rise.

Rescuers were still trying to clear the rubble with a digger after seeking survivors throughout Sunday and into Monday, a resident told AFP. “The situation is under control and firefighters are working to ensure no one remains under the rubble,” Littoral region governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua said Sunday during a visit to the site. Douala’s Laquintinie hospital on Sunday said it had taken in 13 patients, two of whom — a three-year-old girl and a woman aged 19 — had died. “The toll could still go up,” said computer scientist Prosper Tchinda, who was one of the first on the scene on Sunday.

“There was one survivor who got out with just scratches and we found a baby safe and sound,” he told AFP by telephone. The 42-year-old lives a few minutes walk from the block and said there had been “some sort of event with music going on when it happened”.