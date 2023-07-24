Women’s Safety

Nothing reeks of a heart-wrenching tragedy than a rape victim threatening to commit suicide just to force the authorities to perform their constitutionally-mandated responsibilities. Mind everyone, the fundamental right to her freedom and security, as inscribed in the green scroll, was already trampled upon in a merciless manner the very moment her culprits decided to let their inner demons rip.

Appeals have been sent to everyone sitting in the highest echelons of power and although the law enforcement authorities have registered a case against the four suspects, there’s no telling how these proceedings would unroll. The shamefully low conviction rate in cases of sexual abuse is enough evidence to raise questions about the commitment and performance of our police and judiciary. Deep pockets and influential connections continue to hamper the proceedings.

But, sometimes misogynistic prejudices have stepped in to obstruct the passage of justice. It can only be hoped that the state would realise the least it could do is bring closure to the lifelong misery of the said girl considering it has visibly failed in its duties towards her. In a country where men in influential corridors view rape as falsely construed vendettas because “men are not robots” or victims wish to pursue “moneymaking concerns,” women’s security remains a backburning issue.

Instances of street harassment and assault have become all too common, restricting women’s mobility and undermining their right to participate freely in public life. We would have to make a hard choice as a society if we wish to move beyond the regressive mindset that insists on treating women as mere commodities. Between establishing safe spaces and support systems and strengthening the legal system in a bid to provide swift and fair justice, Pakistan would have to pledge a lot to address the deeply entrenched issue so that its women feel safe and empowered. *