Govt keen to address issue of unemployment in AJK: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of Mirpur city on a priority basis.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation from Mirpur that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday.

This delegation Led by Khawaja Tahir Pahlwan, was comprised of Director General Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha, former Deputy Administrator Mirpur Municipality Chaudhry Amjad, Chaudhry Tahir Ayub, Chaudhry Mumtaz Rasheed, Chaudhry Zahid Ayub, Chaudhry Irfan Razaq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Mirpur’s long-standing problems, including early completion of the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and Mirpur Water Supply Scheme, would be resolved on an urgent basis.

Work on sewerage and construction of roads within and outside the city was also under progress, he added.

The President also expressed that the government was also keen to address the issue of unemployment in the state. While the delegation gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the problems faced by Mirpur.

Barrister Chaudhry assured them that steps would be taken to resolve the problems of Mirpur on a priority basis.

Indian troops martyred 10 Kashmiris, arrested over hundred in two weeks: Indian forces continued state terrorism and gross human rights violations during the so-called cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service maintained that the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel martyred 10 Kashmiris and arrested over a hundred people including Hurriyat activists in the last two weeks in different districts of the territory.

“Gross and systematic human rights violations are being perpetrated by Indian troops on a daily basis in IIOJK. Modi should know that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris. World history is witness to the fact that freedom movements can never be suppressed through oppression,” it said. The report said the people of IIOJK have rejected the Indian military and right is might policy and they firmly stand with the freedom struggle of the right to self-determination. India can’t break the Kashmiris’ will for their righteous demand of plebiscite by resorting to wanton killing and arresting in IIOJK, it added.

The report added that people will never forget the humiliation, illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic decision of 5th August 2019 by the BJP government.

The report said Narendra Modi and his henchmen must be held responsible for their crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Indian defeat is written on the wall. Kashmiris are destined to win freedom, it further added.