Naqvi removes Principal SIMS, MS of Services Hospital over electricity breakdown

The committee being constituted on the electricity breakdown matter in the operation theatres of Services Hospital has submitted its report to the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.The committee presented its report to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting. Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and Secretary to CM were also present in the meeting.

CM Mohsin Naqvi in the light of recommendations of the inquiry committee removed Principal SIMS Professor Doctor Farooq Afzal and MS Doctor Ahtesham with an immediate effect on account of committing negligence in their duties.They both have been made OSD. The patients had to face hardships due to electricity breakdown in the ENT operation theatre of Services Hospital. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi constituted a two-member committee headed by Secretary Health to investigate the incident

The committee undertook an inquiry of electricity breakdown in the operation theatres and ascertained the circumstances.The inquiry committee submitted its report to the Caretaker CM on the electricity breakdown incident in the Services Hospital in which it was stated that even a generator was not operational on electricity breakdown in the operation theatres.

Fort Kuhna Qasim to be rehabilitated into its original form: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that Fort Kuhna Qasim was a historic asset and would be rehabilitated into its original form.

He said this while visiting Fort Kuhna Qasim, here on Monday. Mohsin Naqvi, however, expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness arrangement and instructed officials concerned to ensure cleanliness arrangements.

The chief minister also ordered the widening of a door and its restoration to its original condition.

He added that all steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of the ancient fort.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary, IGP, Commissioner Multan and many other officers were also present.