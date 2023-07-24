All pumping stations in city should be exempted from loadshedding

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has said that all the pumping stations in the city should be exempted from load shedding to reduce the hardships of the citizens and there should be no load shedding at all in the areas where the bills are being paid in full. No load shedding should be in the city during Muharram.

He said this while talking to Sarmad Shah and Rukhsar Siddiqui, the focal persons of K-Electric in his office on Monday.

He said that people are very worried about the load shedding in the city due to which the water crisis has become a serious situation in many areas. On this occasion, Town Municipal Corporation Gadap Chairman Tariq Baloch, Town Municipal Corporation Ibrahim Haidari Chairman Nazir Ahmad Bhutto, PPP parliamentary leader in Town Municipal Corporation Malir Riaz Baloch, Mir Abbas Talpur and from Town Municipal Corporation Korangi Azizur Rehman and others were also present. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad said that focal persons should be nominated in all town municipal corporations to solve the electricity problems in their respective areas and other problems faced in this regard. Stay in touch with the people in charge of electricity.

He said that strong and effective communication is the first step to solving problems. The K-Electric authorities told that over-billing is occurring in different areas, the chairmen added that the feeder should be given full power so that the supply can be improved.

The local government representatives said that Korangi is an industrial area where revenue cannot be obtained due to load-shedding. More than 80 percent of billing is being received in Allahwala town Korangi yet there is load shedding for many hours.

The chairmen said that load-shedding is also happening in Malir during Muharram Majalis hours. They also said that load shedding is being done in Damloti and Lal shah pumping stations.

Sarmad Shah said that there will be no load shedding from 8th to 10th of Muharram and the list provided in this connection to K Electric included 349 feeders of the city where there will be no load shedding from 5 pm to 5 am. The K-Electric representatives further said that the issue of exempting pumping stations from load shedding is in the pipeline and positive progress will be made soon.