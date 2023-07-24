Rupee sheds Rs1.1 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs 1.11 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.81. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.5 and Rs 294 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 12 paisa to close at Rs 319.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of 90 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 370.02 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 369.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisa and 29 paisa to close at Rs 78.38 and Rs 76.76 respectively.