Romp in the rain as American Harman wins The British Open

HOYLAKE: Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory in the British Open as he held a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at rain-drenched Royal Liverpool on Sunday. The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope for those wanting a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship with a few early errors. But the left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he closed in on his first major, turning the final day into a procession as he plotted his way around the bunker-laden layout with a one-under 70 for a 13-under total of 271. Rarely has an Open been concluded in such appalling weather conditions but the diminutive Harman did not care one iota as he spurned the offer of an umbrella to be presented with the Claret Jug, rain streaming off his shaven head. Few of the thousands huddled under a sea of umbrellas would have tipped world number 26 Harman to win before the tournament. But he proved that the old adage ‘drives are for show and putts are for dough’ still applies as his magic touch on the greens kept him out of reach. Spain’s Jon Rahm, Austria’s Sepp Straka, South Korea’s Tom Kim and Australian Jason Day were tied for a distant second place with pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy and Emiliano Grillo a further shot back. Harman had seized control of the tournament with a sensational second-round 65 on Friday and never loosened his grip. Harman’s previous best performance at a major was in the 2017 U.S. Open when he led by one stroke after 54 holes only to be overhauled by fellow American Brooks Koepka. But this time, with the largest three-round Open lead since Rory McIlroy won on the same course in 2014, he responded to every setback in style with his trusty putter again proving to be his weapon of choice.