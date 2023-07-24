Sara Ali Khan on being outspoken

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan spoke about all the love as well as hate she is subjected to for being her unabashed, unfiltered self. In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the Bollywood star kid addressed her ‘outspoken’ nature, due to which people often advise her to have a filter. “Honestly, I don’t know whether it’s good or bad. A lot of people have told me that I should have a filter. But there are some things that you can’t help, you know,” she said. “I work so hard and so sincerely on all my characters that when I get to be Sara, I just want to be unabashed, unfiltered Sara,” Khan added. Speaking about online love and hate, the ‘Kedarnath’ debutante asserted, “I hear everything, but listen to only what’s constructive, if people don’t like my work that’s a problem. So any inputs regarding my work I listen to, but comments made on my personal life and beliefs are always ignored by me.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.