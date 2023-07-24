No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the electricity tariff was jacked up under the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This he said while speaking on the occasion of the agreement signing between Pakistan LNG Limited and Azeri Company SOCAR in Lahore.

The premier made it clear that the increase in the electricity tariff will not affect the poor.

He clarified that the power increase will not burden about sixty-three percent of the total domestic consumers, who are using up to 200 electricity units. PM Sharif said thirty-one percent of the consumers have also been given partial subsidies.

Furthermore, the recent tariff of Rs5.75 will be applicable on consumers who are using over 300 units, monthly.

Last week, the federal cabinet approved a massive hike in electricity base tariff through circulation summary to meet International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions.

The cabinet approved hike in power tariff on the recommendation of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).