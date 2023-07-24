Lahore Weather Update

The Met Office has forecast additional rain in Lahore and some areas of Punjab on Monday. The city’s temperature can rise as high as 34 degrees Celsius and fall as low as 27 degrees Celsius.

Lahore, the second-largest city in the nation, endured nonstop rainfall last week that resulted in gridlock, flooded roads, and even fatalities. The situation is however not improving as the current weather system will bring more rain this week.

According to a new advisory from PMD, heavy rains are expected to last through July 26. Urban flooding is possible in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala. Landslides are also possible in areas that are prone to them, such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also predicted flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 23rd to 26th July, while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan, and northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas) on 23rd & 24th July.

Sindh cities including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad will face rains.

PMD said monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from the Bay of Bengal, and a westerly trough is also affecting the upper parts of the country.