Bukhari advises PML-N to take all allies on board

Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Sunday advised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leadership to take all other allies parties on board as a dialogue between PM Shahbaz Sharif and PPP leadership over the matters of caretaker setup is positively continuing. “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’ unity and consensus is need of the hour and PPP will accept all that decisions which will come after consensus”, he made it clear while talking to a private news channel. Timely and transparent elections in the country will take the country towards stability and progress, he added. Replying to a question, he said the coalition government had faced enormous economic challenges but succeeded in steering the country out of the crisis due to its prudent policies. Pakistan Peoples Party always believed in democracy and has always worked for strengthening the rule of law in the country, he added. To another question, he said there has been a good working relationship with the PML-N leaders, adding, it is the right of every political party to have a difference of opinion, adding, PML-N addressed some of the reservations but still some parties are not satisfied with the population census which will be addressed with the consultation of all parties.