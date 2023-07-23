Fazl terms desecration of Holy Quran open war against Ummah

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Sunday termed the desecration of Holy Quran in Swedan as an open war against the Muslim Ummah. While addressing a protest demonstration against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), he said that the desecration of the Muslims’ Holy book would never be tolerated. He said that the Muslims knew how to protect the Holy Quran. Maulana urged the Muslim country to call back their ambassadors from Sweden. The JUI-F chief said that the drive had started with a drop of rain from Karachi and it would continue. He also condemned Israel, US and Western countries. On the occasion, JUI-F Sindh Chief, Maulana Rashid Soomro and other leaders of JUI-f also addressed the protest demonstration.