IGP Punjab orders promotion of 89 officers, personnel

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of promotion of officers and personnel in all ranges and districts of the province is continuing without interruption.

In this regard, 89 more officers and personnel have been promoted as per the rules and regulations. Spokesman Punjab Police said that according to merit and seniority, 89 personnel were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector and ASI, 51 ASIs and 38 head constables are included among those who were promoted. The spokesman of Punjab Police added that in the ongoing next phase of promotion, 07 thousand personnel who meet the rules and regulations are being promoted and after Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, promotions have also been completed in Sargodha.

IG Punjab. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and officials and expressed good wishes for the future. IG Punjab while instructing the promoted officers and officials said that to face the challenges of the new positions, ensure that they perform their duties more diligently and dutifully than before. IG Punjab said that the honor received by the department is a reflection of the increase in professional responsibilities, so no effort should be spared in protecting the life and property of the people, fighting crimes and serving the people.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively working for the welfare of the heirs of police martyrs and in the same continuity, the cases of 03 personnel who were martyred during duty have been sent to the Punjab government for getting martyr package. According to the details, the case of Head Constable Muhammad Imran of Special Branch Lahore was sent to Home Department Punjab for the martyr package, the case of Constable Mumtaz Ahmed of Lahore was sent to the Punjab government to get the martyr package, similarly the case of Toba Tek Singh Constable Nisar Ahmed was also approved to be sent to the Punjab government to get the martyr package.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar sent the three cases to the Punjab Government on recommendations of Compensation Award Committee of the Welfare Branch.

A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee was held at the Central Police Office under the supervision of Additional IG Finance and Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara. In the meeting, 04 cases sent from all the ranges, districts and units of the province including Lahore were carefully reviewed. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar as members attended the Compensation Award Committee meeting.