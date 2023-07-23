Naqvi says no negligence in evacuation of people across Ravi and Sutlej

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an emergency meeting of Punjab Cabinet at CM Office today.

During the Punjab Cabinet meeting latest flood situation and preparations as well as precautionary arrangements with regard to spilling water in rivers by India was reviewed. Secretary Irrigation apprised during the briefing that water level is increasing in the dams being built by India at River Ravi and Sutlej while the dam being built at Ravi is filled with 90% water and the dam being built at Sutlej is filled with 70% water. The Cabinet was informed during the briefing that there is a likelihood of more rains in the catchment areas of Ravi and Sutlej and India can spill more water in Ravi and Sutlej.

There is a danger of flooding in both the rivers. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered Irrigation department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 and the administration to remain alert with regard to the latest flood situation and spilling of water by India. Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare a plan to timely evacuate the population present inside the bed of River Ravi and Sutlej. CM Mohsin Naqvi while ordering all Commissioners to take precautionary measures on an emergency basis stated that all preemptive measures should be given a final shape for the safety of village people present inside the bed of both rivers. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no negligence or lapse will be tolerated under any circumstance with regard to timely evacuation of population. Mohsin Naqvi directed that Commissioner Lahore and other divisional Commissioners should ensure implementation of the formulated plan in case of an emergency. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the administration should constitute mobile teams to provide edibles and medical facilities.

CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the water situation in the rivers should be monitored all the time, adding that the concerned departments should be kept informed of each and every second about the arrival of water being spilled by India. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Chairman P&D and concerned officials attended the Provincial Cabinet emergency meeting. Provincial Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir, Adviser Kanwar Dilshad, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), all Divisional Commissioners and other officials participated in the meeting via video link.

Ambassador of France Mr. Nicolas Galey met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed. CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and France hold excellent cordial relations. There is a need to promote relations between the two countries in economic, trade and other sectors on a durable basis.

We deem the cooperation of France in high esteem with regard to culture, tourism and water treatment. Mohsin Naqvi stated that we would welcome imparting training to the provincial officers and Medical Superintendents of hospitals with regard to management skills. We would like to benefit from the expertise of France with regard to strengthening the agriculture sector and increasing production. We are thankful to France for providing assistance in its program to restore the historical buildings. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Punjab government has assigned a task to the Walled City of Lahore Authority to restore further 5 historical buildings. The French Ambassador said that we would further promote its cooperation with the Punjab government in its program to restore historical buildings. The French Ambassador stated that we would review to launch training program with the Punjab government adding that France would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government at every level.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years.CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Hamza Khan brightened the name of Pakistan adding that Hamza Khan by dint of hard work and professional skill raised aloft the green national flag. Mohsin Naqvi stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Hamza Khan made the nation felt a great sense of pride by winning the World Junior Squash Championship adding that the whole nation feels proud over the glorious triumph of Hamza Khan. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Hamza Khan with more triumphs in future as well.

Eight years old little girl Noor Fatima after undergoing a successful cardiac operation at Bahria Orchard Hospital has been discharged from the hospital on fully regaining her health. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the hospital. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Secretary Health accompanied him.CM Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Secretary, IG Police met with the little girl and saw her off for her home.CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman gave gifts to the little girl Noor Fatima. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar kept on amusing the little girl.CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his profound pleasure over regaining complete health of little girl Noor Fatima and getting discharged from the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his affection with the little girl Noor Fatima on regaining complete health after undergoing a successful cardiac operation. Mother of the little girl thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and the hospital administration for providing excellent treatment and care. It may be clarified that the little girl Noor Fatima had two cardiac valves blocked and CM Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur had directed to shift the little girl Noor Fatima to Bahria Orchard Hospital. The little girl Noor Fatima underwent a free operation at the Bahria Orchard Hospital.CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that by the grace of Allah Almighty and due to hard work of Bahria Hospital doctors the little girl Noor Fatima has been blessed with a new life. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that life is smiling in the beautiful smile of a little girl.CM Mohsin Naqvi thanked the administration and doctors of Bahria Orchard Hospital.