Police, Rangers hold flag march ahead of Ashura

Police and Rangers here on Sunday held joint flag march to show preparedness for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram across the district. The contingents of Ranger, police, district administration, traffic police, Elite force, Dolphin Force and other departments participated in the flag march led by the District Police Officer (DPO) Husnain Haider. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness of dealing any emergency like situation and to provide sense of security to citizens. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during Muharram and law violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that police and other law enforcement departments were ready to render any sacrifice for protection of lives and property of the masses.