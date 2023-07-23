Former Australia wicketkeeper Brian Taber dies aged 83

SYDNEY: Former Australia and New South Wales wicketkeeper Brian Taber has died at the age of 83. Taber, who played 16 Test matches for Australia between 1966 and 1970, passed away on Friday. He made his Test debut against South Africa in Johannesburg where he claimed seven catches and a stumping. He would go on to also face England, India and West Indies during his career. His highest Test score of 48 came against West Indies at Sydney in 1969 in a match Australia won by 382 runs. Taber was widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers to represent Australia and was renowned for his impeccable glovework and calm demeanour behind the stumps. In his domestic career, he played more than 100 games for New South Wales and is a member of the state’s Hall of Fame. After finishing playing, he held various roles within the game, including NSW coach and selector and manager of the Australian Under-19 men’s team.