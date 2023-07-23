Alia Bhatt reveals career plans for her daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt, a highly acclaimed Indian actress and singer, has established herself as a versatile and exceptionally talented artist in the Bollywood film industry. Her debut in the film “Student of the Year” in 2012 garnered praise for her outstanding performance, setting the stage for a successful career. Over the years, she has consistently delivered exceptional portrayals in various hit films, amassing both accolades and a massive fan base.

Amidst the promotions for her upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia and Karan Johar participated in a promotional event in Mumbai.

During the event, Alia expressed her vision for her daughter’s future, affectionately sharing that she does not see her little girl following in her and her father’s footsteps to enter Bollywood. Instead, she envisions her daughter becoming a scientist. Alia stated, “When I look at my daughter, I think she’ll become a scientist.”

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November of the same year.