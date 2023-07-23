EIGHT LOSE LIVES AS HEAVY RAINS LASH PARTS OF COUNTRY: Rains cause havoc, again

At least eight people were killed in rain-related incidents and around a dozen others sustained injuries in Punjab and KP on Saturday as heavy showers continued to lash the parts of country.

Two boys were killed due to the excessive rainfall in Lahore. A 17-year-old boy drowned in rainwater under the Do Moria Pull, while a 12-year-old boy drowned near Thokar Niaz Baig. According to Rescue 1122 sources, two teenage boys of age 14 years and 11 years drowned in the rainwater in the city’s Sherakot Babu Sabu and Nawan Kot areas, respectively.

Another person got injured in a roof collapse incident in the Raiwand area, they added.

Moreover, one woman has been killed and another injured in Phalia when the roof of a house collapsed. Balochistan rains

Four people were killed and one person got injured due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a report from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday. 12 houses were partially damaged due to floods and rains across the province, the authority reported. Nine houses were partially damaged due to the natural disaster in Lower Chitral, it added. In Mansehra, roofs of three dilapidated houses caved in due to the heavy rain in the city and its adjacent spots since last night, killing three people, including two children and a woman. Four people were injured in the incident. The KP Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and related institutions were on alert, a spokesperson Relief Department said when contacted. A detailed assessment of the damage would be compiled as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, he said, adding affected people in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places, he added.

Food items (dry ration) were provided to the affected families, the official said.

He said PDMA had already issued a letter to all the concerned institutions and district administrations on July 17 and 19 for taking precautionary measures against expected heavy rains and floods.

Heavy rains also lashed Barkhan, Rakhni and Koh-e-Sulaiman areas of Balochistan. The torrential rains also caused mudslides in the Fort Munro area, suspending traffic on the national highway connecting the two provinces.

Long queues of vehicles were formed due to the suspension of traffic on the highway near Fort Munro. Various areas of Sindh also received rain Saturday, with the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Badin at 35mm by 8pm, followed by 17mm in Nagarparkar and 16mm in Chachro, according to Met Office updates. Meanwhile, just 4mm of rain was recorded in Karachi. Rains in Lahore also resulted in power outages, and according to a statement issued by the Lahore Electric Supply Corporation (Lesco), electricity supply from 70 of its feeders had been suspended.

“Lesco staff have been put on high alert, but difficulties are being faced in the restoration [of electricity supply] due to heavy rain,” the statement read. “The work will be resumed as soon as the rain stops.”

The electricity provider also urged citizens to keep a distance from electric installations during rains and avoid putting up stalls below high-voltage wires and transformers. “Keep a distance of at least 10 feet from high-tension wires,” the statement said.