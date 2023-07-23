Worst Johannesburg explosion: Cars go up in air, road split wide

Authorities in South Africa are expressing concerns about the potential for a second explosion in Johannesburg’s business district. This comes after a large blast occurred, resulting in one death and 48 injuries. Disturbing videos show a major road splitting open due to the force of the explosion, causing vehicles to be strewn on their sides. While the cause of the blast remains unknown, officials suspect an underground gas pipe may be responsible. In light of the incident, authorities are urging the public to avoid the area. Emergency services are still present at the scene on Bree Street, which is being treated as a potential risk zone, with evacuations taking place if necessary. Several streets in the vicinity have been closed to traffic, and the electricity supply has been cut off in this typically bustling part of South Africa’s commercial hub. Gauteng province officials, including Premier Panyaza Lesufi, believe the blast could be linked to ruptured underground gas pipes.