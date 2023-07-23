PFC delegation visit Turkiye to explore opportunities

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation Saturday left for Turkey on a 10-day visit to explore investment avenues, boost exports, and seeking joint ventures. Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Nabeel Ahmad here today prior to departure CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the visit would have significant benefits for the furniture industry in Pakistan. Such visits often serve as a platform for businesses to showcase their products, network with potential partners, and gain valuable insights into international markets, he added. He said during their trip, the delegation will engage in various activities, including attending business meetings with Turkish companies, participating in trade shows or exhibitions, visiting furniture retailers and manufacturers, and meeting with government officials to discuss trade and investment opportunities. He said the delegation’s goals likely include expanding their market reach, building partnerships with Turkey-based companies, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the furniture sector. The trip could also lead to an increase in foreign investment in Pakistan’s furniture industry and facilitate the export of Pakistani furniture products to the Turkish market. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said overall, this visit will represent a strategic move to promote Pakistan’s furniture industry on a global scale and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the Turkish The success of his delegation would depend on effective planning, networking efforts, and the ability to showcase the uniqueness and quality of Pakistani furniture products to potential investors and buyers in Turkish.