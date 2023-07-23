PIA passengers can fly to 16 Chinese cities via Beijing

Passengers traveling by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) can now fly between Pakistan and 16 captivating cities in China via Beijing in partnership with Air China. The Chinese cities include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, Harbin, etc, an official of PIA told APP on Saturday. The national flag carrier has also offered a 20 percent discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China. PIA offers low fares with free baggage of 80 Kg for economy class and 100 Kg for executive economy class respectively. PIA has already announced that it will resume its flight operation to China from August 06. Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday with departure from Beijing at 21:15. According to the official, the one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for the Return ticket is 5685 RMB. The passengers can avail of further discounts if tickets are purchased online.