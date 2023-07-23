PBF welcomes Pak-Afghan-Uzbek railway project

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Saturday welcomed the signing of 760-kilometre tripartite railway link project among Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, that is expected to reduce cargo delivery times among these countries by about five days.

Talking to the media here, PBF Spokesperson Zainab Jatoi termed it a matter of great achievement, citing that Pakistan Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed a joint protocol to establish a rail link that would help connect Pakistan with Central Asia and Russia via Termez city in southern Uzbekistan.

She said that the railway link project would be a game-changer for the region and prove to be a new rail economic corridor, which tap the potential of the region will pass through Termez, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and extend till the Kharlachi border crossing into Pakistan’s northwestern Kurram tribal district.

The line would support both passenger and freight services, and contribute to regional trade and economic growth, she added.

The PBF spokesperson said that currently most trade between Europe and South Asia was dependent on sea routes, which could be susceptible to geopolitical tensions and maritime piracy. “A railway link could provide an alternative and more secure trade route, reducing dependence on traditional sea lanes and bringing down the trade cost.”

As the landlocked Afghanistan mostly relies on Pakistan for trade, while Islamabad has lately been looking to boost its trade ties with Central Asia and Russia.