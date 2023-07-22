Israel military reservists threaten over judicial revamp

More than 1,100 Israeli air force reservists – including fighter pilots – threatened to suspend volunteer service as protests intensified Saturday ahead of final votes on a bill that aims to overhaul Israel’s judiciary. The judicial revamp has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government unveiled in January the plans to limit the judiciary’s powers, which the protesters view as a threat to democracy.

On Friday at least 1,142 air force reservists declared their intention to suspend volunteer service if parliament passes the bill next week. “We all share a responsibility to stop the deep division, polarisation and rift among the people,” the reservists said in a declaration whose signatories included 235 fighter pilots, 173 drone operators, and 85 commando soldiers. They called on the government to “arrive at a broad consensus, strengthen the trust of all parts of the people in the judicial system and maintain its independence.”

Any legislation carried out in an “unreasonable manner would erode my agreement to keep risking my life and would force me, with great sorrow, to suspend my voluntary reserve service,” the signatories said.