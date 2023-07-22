Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become first woman to lead US Navy

US President Joe Biden Friday named Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the country’s Navy’s, making her the first female in history to lead US Navy, and also the first to serve on the joint chiefs of staff. “As our next Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations,” Joe Biden said in an announcement.

“Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas,” said Biden. “She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the US Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” the announcement by the President remarked. While announcing further, Biden also named Vice Admiral James Kilby, the deputy commander of US Fleet Forces Command, to be the next Vice CNO, and nominated Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, to lead US forces in the Pacific as the commander of Indo-Pacific Command.

Biden also nominated Vice Admiral Stephen “Web” Koehler to take over from Paparo as commander of the US Pacific Fleet. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed the nominations, and said the admirals will “ensure that our US Navy and the joint force in the Indo-Pacific remain the finest military force that the world has ever known, and will be at the very heart of our work to project power around the world, defend freedom of the seas, and uphold the rules-based international order.” Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who is the vice chief of naval operations was inducted in US Army in 1985.