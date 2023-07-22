Desecrating Quran

As if his previous (downright shameful) spectacle of hatred for any and all symbols of Islam had not caused enough chaos, the Swedish-Iraqi anti-Muslim activist is back with vengeance.

This time, he took the dreadful show to the Iraqi embassy where he not only desecrated the Holy Quran but even a flag carrying the name of God. That the outrage happened with the consent of Swedish police authorities whose members stood nearby to control counter-demonstrators has raised a long list of uncomfortable questions on the country’s secular ideology and so-called longstanding reputation as a champion of diversity.

While it may have protected one man’s freedom of expression, it did so in full knowledge of the divisive lines it would reinforce and the shockwaves the act of incitement would send across the Muslim community.

After the same man had burned the holy text inside a mosque in a similar protest–with the approval of the authorities–Swedish diplomats were immediately summoned by several Muslim countries. With the Iraqi government expelling the Nordic ambassador and withdrawing their own chard d’affairs and Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia registering their protest in the strongest possible terms against the “provocative acts of religious hatred,” the Swedish government should have felt the need to intervene.

No matter how strongly it may believe in an individualistic approach towards religion, no law should be twisted to fan the flames of bigotry. By overturning police denials of such application in the name of free speech, the Swedish judiciary had spelt out their priorities to anyone who would listen. But what would this wave of hatred stop at is a question that hangs heavy in the air. A Muslim protestor today might have kept his anger to himself as he backed away from much-trumpeted plans to burn Torah and Bible in line with similar freedoms but who would stop others from expressing their frustration with the system? By not stepping in the ring, the government is deliberately playing with fire it would most certainly not be able to control. *