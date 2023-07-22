Another Surcharge

The woes of Pakistan’s power sector are a tale as old as time. Seemingly endless rounds of bad policies and deliberate choices by governments one after another have brought things to a point where the entire country is suffocating under the debt burden of well over Rs 3 trillion.

But as if frequent spells of load shedding and half-hearted declarations by those sitting on the screen to ensure relief were not enough to rub salt into the wounds of the masses, the government has come up with a new plan.

As it approved an unbelievable surge in electricity prices, largely driven by the IMF agreement, it has very willingly slapped surcharges over thousands in bills every single month. A string of taxes that include everything from excessive consumption to radio charges would be no less than a death sentence to many already struggling to maintain their appearances against the perpetually strong inflation wave. Elsewhere, the business community is just as worried about the impacts of constantly spiking costs of production.

How are they supposed to keep up with their competitiveness in the local market and woo foreign entrepreneurs if the government continues to pass all of its burdens onto their shoulders? For the last several days, the deafening uproar has hit every available platform amid appeals to the authorities to at least allow the masses to survive. But with the formal nod of approval from the federal cabinet, it is becoming increasingly clear that all calls for help appear to lose their relevance against geoeconomic pressures.

That the government is in a prickly predicament cannot be denied. From the premier making personal efforts to revive the short-term $3 billion programme to members of his inner circle calling on Divine providence to intervene, the government took out every trick in the playbook to ensure a green light from the international lender. But now that its finances are in order, it has to succumb to extraordinary pressures to do its bidding. With electricity becoming downright unaffordably for every Pakistani, how would the state attempt to grease the wheels of dormant industries and focus on export-led growth? What about the constant oblivion to distribution losses to the tune of millions and failure in recovering defaulted payments? Has the IMF ordered Islamabad to only focus on punishing its countrymen? *