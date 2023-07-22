US embassy political secy calls on Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chief

The Political Officer of U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Teresa Chang called on the Chairperson of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab, Sarah Ahmad at Lahore.

Ms. Teresa Chang covers domestic political issues, human rights, and labour. Sarah Ahmad and Teresa Chang discussed matters of mutual interests. Sarah Ahmad briefed Teresa Chang about the working of the CPWB for eradication of violence against children from Punjab, told her about the initiatives taken after she joined as Chairperson and thanked her for the support US government provided to Pakistan in different sectors. They both decided to mutually work against the menace of child trafficking and bonded labour.

After this meeting, Ms.Chang visited different sections of the CPWB and met the residing children snd interacted with them. She appreciated the efforts by the Chairperson & her team and the facilities provided to the neglected & destitute children especially skill development at the CPWB. She was amazed to see the work being done by this government department for this vulnerable segment of our society and offered full support.