Mir lauds admin for prompt action during rains

Caretaker Minister for Information and Local Government, Amir Mir, has lauded the prompt and effective action taken by the local administration to address the recent heavy rainfall in Lahore. Thanks to their timely efforts, rainwater has been successfully removed from most areas of the city. However, in some low-lying regions, efforts are still underway to drain the collected rainwater.

During an emergency visit to various parts of the city amidst the ongoing rain, Minister Amir Mir and Provincial Minister for Housing, Azfar Ali Nasir, personally assessed the drainage situation. Both the ministers accompanied by concerned officers, visited Garden Town, Jail Road, Davis Road, Laxmi Chowk, Lower Mall, Ferozepur Road, Gaddafi Stadium, Kalma Chowk, and other areas to review the ongoing dewatering activities. On-site, they issued necessary directives to expedite the rainwater removal process.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Amir Mir acknowledged that this year’s monsoon has brought heavier rainfall to Punjab than usual. Consequently, he has instructed departments such as WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) and PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) to remain on high alert 24/7 to promptly respond to any potential flooding situations. As a result of these preparedness measures, areas like Lakshmi Chowk and other low-lying regions were swiftly cleared of rainwater soon after the rainfall, and it is expected that all areas of Lahore will be free of rainwater within the next few hours, he added.

Minister Housing said that the coordination and efficiency demonstrated by the staff of WASA and other relevant departments have played a crucial role in mitigating the impact of heavy rains on the city. The authorities assure the public that they remain committed to their efforts in ensuring the safety and convenience of the residents during the monsoon season.