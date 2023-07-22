Naqvi orders upgradation of holy relics section of Badshahi Mosque

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, WASA, Rescue 1122,PDMA and administration have been alerted due to rains in other cities of Punjab including Lahore.CM Mohsin Naqvi while ordering to expeditiously drain water from the low-lying areas directed that all resources and machinery should be utilised for water drainage. Mohsin Naqvi directed to take measures on emergency basis so that difficulties of the citizens can be redressed timely. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the officers should remain in the field till the completion of water drainage work adding that traffic flow should be maintained through an effective management.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Badshahi Mosque and inspected the Holy relics section. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over the poor state of condition of the Holy relics section and directed to upgrade the Holy relics section. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the arrangements to preserve the Holy relics attributed to the greatest ever personalities of the world should be of highest quality. Each Holy relic should be preserved separately in an excellent manner. Mohsin Naqvi directed to constitute a special committee for the upgradation of the Holy relics section. The committee will present its final plan in coming few days. Mohsin Naqvi also directed to replace the wet carpets lying in the corridor of Badshahi Mosque. Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division and Deputy Commissioner Lahore also accompanied him.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of Lahore city in rain today. Mohsin Naqvi inspected Gaddafi Stadium, Liberty, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town, Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the situation arising due to rain and water drainage work. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the administration and WASA officials to expeditiously complete water drainage work. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that all resources should be utilized for water drainage and the number of dewatering pumps should be increased.Mohsin Naqvi directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field to redress the difficulties of citizens.CM Mohsin Naqvi while issuing directions to the Chief Traffic Officer to remain in the field stated that all essential measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the Traffic Wardens should perform their duties in a proactive manner in the field so as to properly assist the citizens. Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately evacuate vehicles stranded in rain water and no stone should be left unturned to help the citizens. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed water drainage work in Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas. Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the WASA staff members and commended them on completing water drainage work. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Commissioner Lahore division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and MD WASA worked with great dedication for water drainage. Water always stands in Islampura but water was timely drained out despite 203 mm downpour. Mohsin Naqvi also listened to the problems of citizens during his visit and issued directions to the Commissioner Lahore division for their prompt resolution. Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and MD WASA also accompanied him.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message on the social media website Twitter stated, ”I have taken prompt action on receiving information about electricity breakdown in the operation theatres of Services Hospital today. A two-member committee has been constituted under the headship of Secretary Health to investigate the incident. The committee will investigate the electricity breakdown incident from every aspect and will present its report tonight.”

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message on the social media website Twitter stated that 203 mm record downpour occurred in 5 hours in Lahore. I commend WASA and the district administration for clearing 95% rainwater in Lahore. WASA and the district administration should keep up their work with the same spirit.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death incident of two children due to falling down into a puddle in Wazirabad. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs adding that we equally share the grief of the heirs. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

