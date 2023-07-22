Quality of police welfare schools improved: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar is actively working for higher education and a better future for the children of police employees In this regard, he said in a special message that hundreds of police employees are giving their children higher education in the best institutions despite the harsh dutylies and adverse conditions and the talented children of police employees are becoming doctors, engineers and joinings other high positions after passing the competitive exams.

The quality of police welfare schools has been improved and the support of children of police employees is continuing through MoUs with various higher educational institutions. IG Punjab added that a ‘Punjab Police Academy’ YouTube channel has been created for the preparation of the competitive examination. Very useful lectures of police officers have been uploaded on the Punjab Police Academy YouTube channel. There is an educational website containing more than the best, easy-to-understand and useful lectures, Khan Academy website for benefiting from American and British education.

Subak.pk is the best platform for Urdu medium, he added. Dr. Usman Anwar added that a new feature based on children’s education has been added in the Human Resource Management Information System of Punjab Police. This educational feature will have links to the best educational YouTube channels. It will also tell you how to supervise, MCAT analysis, and acess to the best educational portals including walks Videos is being made easy for children of police personnel. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the IT-based education system will increase the competence of children of police officers, paving the way for admission in the best institutions. IG Punjab further said that high positions are not only the inheritance of the children of PSP officers.

These are entitled to the children of all employees. Any employee’s child can reach higher positions by getting higher education, Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all police employees should contribute to the human resource development of this country through the best education of their children so that in the coming days they can also be presented as role models to others.