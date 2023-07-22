Torrential rains claim three lives in Mansehra

At least three people died and several others were injured on Saturday in roof and wall collapse incidents occurred due to torrential rain in the district of Mansehra.

The collapse of the roof and walls of a house resulted in the loss of two lives, including a child and a woman. Five injured persons were rescued and shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122 Mansehra.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, in first roof collapse incident occurred on Chinar Road, where a makeshift Afghan family’s house collapsed while under the debris, a woman lost her life, and a child was rescued in an injured condition and shifted to the hospital.

In another house collapse incident on Bedra Road, heavy rainfall caused the wall of Qadeer’s mud house to collapse on a sleeping family. In this incident, a 9-year-old child Husnain sustained critical injuries and was rescued under the debris and rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors confirmed his death and the other four family members who were rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital by Rescue 1122 got minor injuries. Mansehra police also found the dead body of an unknown man from Sandisar stream and called Rescue 1122 to recover the body and was later shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

Besides the deaths and injuries, heavy downpours also created havoc in district Mansehra where from last night to 12 noon most parts of the city were drowned under the flash flood water and people were stuck in their homes.