Saira Banu recalls magical proposal from Dilip Kumar

The former actor Saira Banu recalled the dreamy proposal from her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar in the latest Instagram post.

Taking to her newly-created Instagram handle, the veteran shared yet another beautiful memory from the illustrious life of the Indian cinema legend and their years-long relationship.

With a five-picture gallery of herself and the veteran from a rainy day, she wrote, “Sahib [as she fondly likes to address her late husband] loved the rain and if he was out of the house in a meeting and there would be a first shower…he would immediately call me with delight, ‘Saira it’s raining!'”

The former actor continued to recall, “Infact, many years ago as we walked by Juhu Beach in the quiet of a wondrous night, there was a sudden shower of rain and he protectively took off his jacket and draped it around my shoulders… that was the magical night that we sat in his car and he asked me… ‘Will you marry me?'”

Reminiscing further about the veteran’s love for farming, she added, “In later years, he happily bought a beautiful land at a hill station in Maharashtra… Sahib was always a farmer at heart, the proud son of a much respected Pathan fruit merchant in Peshawar.”

“We would walk miles in the rain on the stony and green land geared up with our umbrellas dressed protectively in our mackintoshes, picking up shiny grazed pebbles and throwing them as far as we could in competition outdoing each other… of course, Sahib would always win… I always ran and collected these stones… and I still have and cherish each stone that he flew to the wind.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.

On his second death anniversary earlier this month, his wife and veteran artist Saira Banu made her Instagram debut and has been sharing rare glimpses of her life with the former, to whom she was married for 55 years, until his death.