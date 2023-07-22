Uorfi Javed faces harassment by ‘drunk’ men on flight to Goa

Uorfi Javed who is known for her sartorial dress, faced harassment on the flight. The social media sensation who was travelling to Goa in economy class, shared the harassment incident on the flight by some ‘drunk’ men.

Uorfi Javed was clicked at the airport with a whole new look on July 20 night after she had dyed her hair pink before leaving for Goa. Before her vacation could start, an unsettling incident took place where she was harassed by a group of boys.

Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and narrated the incident. She posted a clip of the group saying she is not a ‘public property’

The unpleasant incident during the trip showed how she was a target of eve-teasing and other forms of harassment from the guys, prompting her to speak out against it. While talking about the unworthy incident, the actress wrote, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO.”

The incident showed men who were travelling with Uorfi turned into a very bad mode and started passing harsh comments and unworthy words for the actress by making fun of her. They also shouted her name many times and were drunk while they talked shameful things about Uorfi and misbehaved with her.Known for her fashion choices, Uorfi took to Instagram to post a candid photo without makeup. In the accompanying caption, she shared how she had resorted to getting under-eye fillers due to facing trolling for her dark circles. However, she confessed that the outcome of the procedure left her disappointed.