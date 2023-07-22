Sadaf’s birthday wish for Nooreh wins hearts

Sadaf Kanwal name came among the best model and star of Pakistan. She has worked for numerous brands and did modeling till now she is working even after her marriage. She has tied knot with Shahroz Sabzwari and also blessed with a baby girl. While Shahroz already have a daughter from his first wife Syra Shahroz.

Sadaf Kanwal has recently shared a really adorable wish for Nooreh Shahroz. Taking to her social media account she shared Nooreh Shahroz picture with Zahra. Also she wrote in caption ‘It’s your 9th Birthday my little princess so have fun and enjoy yourself to the fullest. You are simple the best Happy 9th Birthday Nooreh Baba.

Over this fans have shared their reaction as well. Fans think that Syra and Sadaf is setting some good exsample for toher. A user commented ‘This is so good to see step moms acting sensibly dealing with kids as they get to grow in a better environment and there childhood does not suffer’.

Another one wrote ‘Toxicity in comments!! Please normalize if a step mom shows love to step children!!! Time has changed!!! We’re all now well aware! Ab zamana jahiliyat nhe rha siwaey comment section k!!!’.