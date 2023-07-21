Imran found guilty in May 9 violence cases, ATC informed

A special prosecutor on Friday informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was found guilty during investigation into six terrorism cases, linked to May-9 vandalism.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah made the statement before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, who was hearing pre-arrest interim bail petitions of the PTI chairman in the cases. Imran Khan also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail. The special prosecutor submitted that investigation had been completed from the PTI chairman in connection with the cases. He submitted that during investigation, the PTI chairman was found guilty. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

At this, the court sought further arguments from the parties, on the next date of hearing, August 8, and also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman. The PTI chairman had been nominated in six cases, including the Jinnah House [corps commander’s house in Lahore] attack case, Askari Tower attack case, setting Shadman police station on fire and others.

In the last hearing, the court had directed the former premier to become a part of investigation and extended his bails until June 21.

The cases in question concern the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, the Shadman Town police station, vandalism at the PML-N office in Model Town, and the setting ablaze of a container when protests erupted in the country following Imran’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over hearing, with both Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah and Imran’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar present before the judge.

At the outset, Shah informed the court that the police had concluded their investigation, and their findings indicated the PTI chairman’s guilt on the charges. After the prosecutor’s statement, the court summoned lawyers from both sides to present their arguments during the next hearing, scheduled for August 8. Later, when speaking to the media outside the court, Shah stated: “The chairman of PTI has been found guilty,” emphasising that the police had completed their probe. “We need custody of the PTI chief,” Shah added.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah also addressed the media, explaining, “The police conducted a thorough investigation from all aspects. We have to get access to some social media pages during the custody of the former premier.”

On May 9, countrywide protests erupted after the paramilitary Rangers whisked away PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

While the protests were underway, social media was flooded with footage of rioting and vandalism at various spots, including the Jinnah House and General Headquarters, the army’s head of office in Rawalpindi. The military had termed the events of May 9 a “dark chapter” and announced around a week after the incidents its plan to try the rioters under relevant laws, including two military laws — the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.