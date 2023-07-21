LPG sellers also announce strike

Amid calls for strike by petroleum dealers, sellers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Friday announced a strike against the sale of the commodity at fixed government prices. Chairman LPG Industries Association Karachi Irfan Khokhar said that there will be a shutter down strike across the country from August 5. He added that LPG is not being sold anywhere in the country at the fixed official price, adding that due to black marketeering, the gas is being sold at higher prices. Khokhar also added that the price per kg is Rs178, but LPG is being sold at Rs220 to Rs350 per kg, while the local gas company is selling LPG at a price of Rs100,000, which is more than the fixed price per ton. The chairman added that the annual consumption of LPG is 1.8 million tons, 40% of which is met by local production. The announcement comes just a day after petroleum dealers in Pakistan issued a warning to close down filling stations across the country indefinitely, starting from July 22. However, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) later deferred strike for two days. The development came after the association members held negotiations with State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, who arrived in Karachi earlier in the day in a bid to convince the PPDA to call off the nationwide strike.