PML-N forms committee to mull caretaker set-up

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday constituted a five-member committee to engage in consultations with its allies on the caretaker set-up, a private TV channel reported. Sources privy to the matter said this pivotal step comes following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demonstrating the party’s commitment to fostering consensus among key political players. The high-profile committee comprises esteemed senior leaders of the PML-N, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ishaq Dar, who have been entrusted with the important task of navigating discussions with major political stakeholders. Sources also revealed that the committee’s primary objective is to hold talks with allied parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and others. The discussions are expected to revolve around two critical issues: determining the date of dissolution of the current National Assembly and deliberating the names of potential caretaker prime ministers. In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, the PML-N has urged its allied parties to establish their own negotiation committees to facilitate smooth communication channels. The negotiation committee of the Muslim League-N will maintain direct contact with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who holds a prominent role within the party.