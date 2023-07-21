Six killed as jeep falls into ravine in Shangla

At least six persons including women were killed on the spot while another two persons sustained injured after an over-speeding Jeep falls into Ravine near Shangla district of Malakand division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday afternoon. According to the details, the rescue sources informed that the accident occurred in Chakesar tehsil of Shangla when a driver of the jeep lost control due to over-speeding of the vehicle, private news channels reported.

The two women were among the killed while two people also received critical injuries, the rescue officials added. The Rescue officials and local police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. The injured and the dead bodies were transferred to the nearby hospital. Police have also launched an investigation into the matter. The accident comes almost a week after six people were killed and 17 were injured when a bus carrying tourists fell into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway near the Thalichi area in GB’s Diamer district. In another incident the same week, four people were killed and one sustained critical injuries when a Gilgit-bound car plunged into a deep ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan district. Earlier this month, the Mansehra administration had stopped people from travelling between KP and GB via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road at night “for the protection of travellers from monsoon rains”. Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s dire road safety record. Passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn or simply non-existent, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents are common.