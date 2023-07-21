Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

After the cypher controversy the former prime minister’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, has also appeared as a witness in the investigation against PTI in the £190 million case.

The NAB had issued the notice to Azam Khan on July 20, summoning him to appear before the investigation team at 10 am on the scheduled day.

Azam Khan arrived at the NAB premises alone on Friday, where he was required to record his statement before the joint investigation team (JIT) of NAB.

During the session, he cooperated with the team and answered the questions raised during the course of the investigation. Later, the NAB sought the complete record from Azam Khan, granting him time to submit a written answer. Earlier, in a shocking revelation, the principal secretary to the deposed prime minister Azam Khan reportedly termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s cypher narrative as “baseless” and claimed that it was concocted to deflect attention from an impending no-confidence motion.

Ex-principal secretary’s confession provides detailed insights into Imran Khan’s alleged strategy to manipulate public opinion and create a narrative against both the establishment and the opposition. According to Azam Khan’s statement, when he presented the cypher to Imran Khan, the PTI chief displayed enthusiasm and referred to the language used as a “US blunder.” However, instead of treating it as a confidential document, Khan apparently saw an opportunity to exploit its contents for political gain.