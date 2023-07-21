Asad Umar secures interim bail in 5 May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail till August 8 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar in five terrorism cases, linked to May-9 vandalism. The court directed Asad Umar to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in each case for availing the relief of the bail. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted proceedings on the bail petitions, filed by Asad Umar. Earlier, Asad Umar, along with his counsel, appeared before the court. The counsel argued that the police might arrest his client in five terrorism cases, linked to May-9 vandalism. He assured the court that his client would join the investigations to prove his innocence and requested to grant him the benefit of interim bail. Asad Umar had approached the court for an interim bail in the Jinnah House (Corps commander’s house in Lahore) attack case, setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk and others. Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till August 8 in a case of attacking Askari Tower.