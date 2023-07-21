Dispelling myths about reduced risk products and tobacco harm reduction

In recent years, there has been a growing body of evidence supporting potentially reduced-risk products and tobacco harm reduction as viable options to reduce the harm associated with smoking combustible tobacco products. Unfortunately, misconceptions and myths surrounding these products have hindered their adoption and undermined their potential to improve public health. Let’s debunk common myths associated with potentially reduced-risk products and tobacco harm reduction through scientific studies and evidence.

Myth #1: Potentially reduced-risk products are just as harmful as traditional cigarettes

One of the most prevalent myths is that potentially reduced-risk products, such as vapes, THPs, and oral nicotine products are equally harmful as traditional cigarettes. Potentially reduced-risk products are placed on the lower end of the risk continuum, indicating that they carry less harm than traditional tobacco products. However, numerous scientific studies have shown that these products are significantly less harmful. Public Health England, an executive agency of the UK Department of Health, published a report stating that vapes are at least 95% less harmful than smoking. The same report also highlighted the potential for substantial health benefits when smokers switch to vaping.

Myth #2: Nicotine is the primary cause of smoking-related harm

Contrary to popular belief, it is not the nicotine that causes most smoking-related harm but the combustion and inhalation of harmful chemicals emanating as a result of combustion. Potentially Reduced-risk alternatives deliver nicotine without the combustion process, significantly reducing the harm caused by combustible cigarettes. While nicotine is commonly associated with tobacco, it is also naturally present in various other sources such as potatoes, tomatoes, and pepper. Additionally, our own bodies produce nicotine. It is widely agreed upon by the credible scientific community that nicotine itself is not the primary cause of the harm associated with smoking combustible tobacco products.

Myth #3: It is too late to switch, the damage is done

Many individuals who have smoked for a significant period may believe that switching to potentially less harmful alternatives will not have any substantial benefits since the damage has already been done. However, this is a myth that can discourage smokers from attempting to switch and overlook the potential for significant life improvements. In the first-ever clinical trial of fourth-generation vapes, researchers found that adults who switched to vapes had lower levels of major harmful substances compared to smokers who continued using combustible cigarettes. Research has consistently demonstrated that switching to potentially less harmful alternatives at any age provides numerous benefits and can significantly reduce the risk of developing smoking-related problems. The human body has an incredible ability to heal and recover, even after years of smoking.

Dispelling the myths surrounding potentially reduced-risk alternatives is crucial to promote accurate information and facilitate informed decision-making. Acknowledging their potential as harm-reduction tools is essential for public health initiatives aimed at reducing the devastating effects of smoking-related diseases. By encouraging further research and education, we can ensure that adults have access to accurate information and make choices that prioritize their well-being.