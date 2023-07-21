CDA auctions 18 plots, gets Rs 3.82b

Two-day auction of Capital Street Islamabad plots organized by CDA has been concluded. The Capital Street Islamabad project received a healthy and welcoming response from investors. During the two-day auction, 18 plots were sold for 3.82 billion rupees.

According to the details, CDA is going to establish Capital Street Islamabad on the pattern of JBR Dubai, City Walk Dubai, and Nizami Street Baku on 27 acres near Shakar Parian adjacent to Pak China Friendship Center. for which 500 square yard plots were offered through auction by CDA.

Plots in Capital Street Islamabad will be designated for cafes, restaurants, bistros and eateries, etc. It is pertinent to mention that during the two-days auction , investors particularly from national and international food chains, restaurants, bistros and people related to the food and beverage industry directly participated in the bidding process and got plots of their choices.

On the second day of the auction, 8 plots of Capital Street Islamabad were auctioned for 2.007 billion rupees .On the second day of the auction, Plot No.12 of Capital Street Islamabad was auctioned for Rs.24.35 crore, Plot No. 13 was auctioned for Rs.20.35 crore, Plot No.16 was auctioned for Rs.20.65 Crore, Plot No. 17 was auctioned for Rs.22.15 crore, Plot No.15 was auctioned for Rs. 25.25 crore. Similarly, Plot No.18 of Capital Street Islamabad was auctioned for Rs. 22.65 crore, Plot No.19 was auctioned for Rs. 19.10 crore and Plot No. 20 was auctioned for Rs. 22 crore. Collectively, during the two-day auction of Capital Street Islamabad plots, 18 plots were sold for Rs. 3.82 billion. It is pertinent to mention here that Capital Street Islamabad is being built on the models of JBR Dubai, City Walk Dubai and Nizami Street Baku. Capital Street Islamabad will cover 27 acres, 500 square yard plots are offered for auction. Plots in Capital Street Islamabad are reserved for cafes, restaurants, bistros and eateries etc.

The auction was monitored by the auction committee constituted under the Chairmanship of CDA Member Finance. Other members of the committee include Member State, Member Planning and Design, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director State Management-II and Director Finance Bids received after thorough scrutiny will be placed before the CDA Board, which is the Competent forum to accept or reject the bids.