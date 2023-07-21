IIUI president visits newly established academic block

Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU) visited the new academic block and the Students Facilitation Centre established in the light of his vision to facilitate students under one roof on priority and with the use of modern and digitized approach.

A new academic block has been established with Saudi Funding, whereas a center for the facilitation of students has also been set up within the block as per guidelines of HEC. The academic block shall be inaugurated soon, while Worthy IIUI President was briefed by the Director Academics and Incharge Admission about all the shifting and allied new arrangements in the directorate of Academics and Students Facilitations Centre. The IIUI President directed the formed committee for SOPs and guidelines of the block to complete the tasks within given deadline. During the visit, respective Incharges of all the sections apprised the President IIUI about the nature of work and new approach. Visiting the cafeterias, Worthy President IIUI directed to further improve with best arrangements and added that vending machines must be installed in the building. He opined that there would be zero tolerance policy for the officials who do not adopt professionalism. The IIUI President also directed that a proper mechanism for the maintenance of the block be prepared and implemented at earliest.

H.E. Dr. Hathal reviewed the process of shifting, allocation of offices, operationalization of the official work and use of modern technology for the facilitation of the students. He passed direction that students must not face any issue regarding the academics related affairs and this must be ensured that they will not visit any other office for their matters. “All the issues must be solved within this facility and it must be a one stop approach without delays” he added. He showed satisfaction on the speedy completion of the arrangements made for the new academic block and the students’ facilitation center.

He advised the staff to be friendly with the students and utilize the advanced gadgets and new system for the students’ facilitation with energy. Worthy IIUI President said that this facilitation center and the new set up in the block must be an exquisite place that should address the issues of students with the help of courteous officials and modern use of technology.